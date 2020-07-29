These are the states you still don’t have to quarantine when you arrive in N.J.

New Jersey’scoronavirus quarantine states grew Tuesday for the fifth straight week and now stands at 34 states, in addition to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, considered COVID-19 hot spots.As the outbreak continues to rage elsewhere, it begs the question: Which statesaren’t on New Jersey travel advisory that asks people to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. We’ll give you a couple hints.Head north and you’re good shape, and Pennsylvania remains okay too. But if you leave New Jersey through the Delaware Memorial Bridge, you can drive to Florida and California without passing through…

