Route 10 Westbound Ramp to I-287 Southbound to close Overnight

MORRIS COUNTY — The Joey Bella Memorial Fund will be holding an online auction in August. This event will help us to continue our efforts of providing assistance to our families as well as supporting local businesses that have been there for us throughout the years.

You can participate in this event anywhere in the world, on any device. Help us by registering by clicking here and sharing this event with your family and friends.

Registration opens on Monday, August 10. Bidding runs Friday, August 14 through Friday, August 21. You can view the gifts at your leisure, place your bids, and check back and bid often throughout the week.

Proceeds from this event will be used to provide financial assistance for medical care and related expenses of families with children in Denville and contiguous communities affected by life-threatening catastrophic illness. They are a 501c3 organization. Follow on Facebook or click here.

Comments

Comments