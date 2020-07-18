If you didn’t get the 20-week Unemployment Extension, here’s one reason why

MORRIS COUNTY — The N.J. Department of Labor said it has started paying 20 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to those who exhausted their payments. Before the extension, workers would receive 26 weeks of regular benefits and then 13 weeks more from a federal extension under the coronavirus relief law, the CARES Act. Benefits maxed out at 39 weeks. The extra 20 weeks, bringing the total to 59 weeks, was a great relief to workers, but some have reported this week that they haven’t seen the extensions. The Labor Department said every eligible claimant will be automatically enrolled in the extended benefits …

Comments

