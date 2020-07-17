Documenting the invisible, photographers hit the streets to chronicle pandemic

Our photographers and videographers are no strangers to calamity.They ran as the Twin Towers collapsed, waded through flooded streets to capture Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and documented the emotional tension in numerous courtrooms.But chronicling the coronavirus pandemic has been different.“This one, it’s like an invisible terrorist in a way and it’s ongoing,” said Patti Sapone, who first began working as a photojournalist for The Star-Ledger about 29 years ago. “It’s like day after day after day. You think: When is the healing going to start? When is this going to end?”Sapone is the lead…

