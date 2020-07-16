230 Graduate from Parsippany High School

PARSIPPANY — Principal Dr. Denis Mulroony announced the graduates of 230 students for the Class of 2020.
Kristine Yang, Shiv D. Patel, Caitlin Crooker, Sydney Reich, Chelsea Aboagye, Nana Agyemang, Christopher Aleksandric, Kenjiro Andrada, Randall Arauz Flores, Rohan Arun, Jaclyn Azarow, Dawson Bacayo, Mario Barrera Cruz, Aniajh Bermudez, Kyle Bifano, Alexandra Bond, Luqmaan Bouzaitoun, Yoosuf Bouzaitoun, Bethany Brodock, Ashley Brown, Haley Brown, Nicholas Bruno, Davin Budich, Alexis Cajas, Katherine Castano-Villar, Jose Manuel Castellano, Domonic Cattani, Alexandra Cerasiello, Lourdes Chacon, Eric Chao, Sophia Chas, Melanie Chimborazo, Mira Chothani, Sabrina Chou, Vincent Colantoni, Anthony Colasuonno, Timothy Coppinger, Ryan Crooker, Lathan Cukrow, Elijah Darby, Andrew Davanzo, Sabreen Dawud, Dominick De Intinis, Matthew DeCrescenzo, Sophia Delli Bovi, Stacy Deristin, Shivani Desai, Rylan DeSalvo, Jenna Wear, Anabelen Delgado, Erica Desanguine, Sean Deuer, Connor Devens, Xavier Diaz, Jordan Dorsey, Oliver Dowling, Nancy Duong, Wiktoria Dzon, Michelle Ebel, Zachary Ellicott, Ahmed Elsaid, Mara Estrict, Daniela Falcone, Nina Falivene,Kaitlyn Fang, John Fania, Maryam Farag, Shari Finchler, Victoria Freire, Kyle Furfaro, Alyssa Gallagher, Suraj Garah,
Gabriella Gennarelli, Tabitha Gessling, Kaitlyn Glodzik, Elizabeth Golderer, Britney Gomez Clavijo, Matthew Gonzalez, Jillian Goveas, Devin Granda, Angelo Grippo, Daniel Guzman, Danielle Haeussler, Alex Hao, Ali Hassan, Evan He, Stephanie Hill, Hannah Hoeler, Mariam Hosseini, Jared Hurta, Shawna Ignacz, Toni Ilic, Aereana Jamna, Jozef Jankovic, Olivia Johnson, Smeet Joshi, Mikaela Kadian, Aneesh Kakirde, Jaic Kattappurath, Christopher Keifer, Neil Khare, Krista Kiwior, Joshua Knowle, Bon Jean Koo, Aaron Kreitman, Yash Kriplani, Daniel Kuo, Imani Labady, Anthony LaPresti, Maryurie Leal Barahona, Brett Leech,
Ian Lenahan, Carolina Leon, Kyle Lepore, Jordana Levine, Kevin Li, Fernando Lopez Ramirez, Daniel Lupo, Joseph Lynch, Tanesha Lyons, Aqif Mahmudi, Eshika Malgari, Yousof Mamoor, Rikki Marlowe, Shahzod Mashrabi, Yasmeen Masoud, Rani Mody, Saif Mohamed, Faith Mostillo, Emma Navarro, Nalani Navarro, Abinav Nayini, Riya Nayini, Joshua Nelson, AnthonyNewman, Maya Ng’oche, Michelle Nguyen, Jia Lin Ni, Dominique Ober, Ryan Olcott, Eduard Orellana, Pamela Marie Paguntalan, Michele Pantaleo, Anuj Patel, Aryan Patel, Dev Patel, Henilkumar Patel, Janki Patel, Jay Patel, Prathi Patel, Riddhi Patel, Rital Patel, Sahaj L. Patel, Sahaj J. Patel, Shiv Patel, Shyam Patel, Vidhi Patel, Yash Patel, Zill Patel, Katricia Penus, Katelyn Phillips, Alex Picinich, Eric Polo, Radhika Pradhan, Shuba Prasadh, Jason Punskovsky, Krishant Putrevu, Katherine Quinn, Joshua Quizon, Ashley Radler, Shayan Rahmatullah, Christopher Rainero, David Ramirez, Wuendis Ramirez-Sandoval, Kimberly Ramos, Emily Rattacasa, Zakariya Rehman, Adrian Reyes, Isabel Reyes, Alexander Rianhard, Joseph Riedinger, Anthony Rillo, Nadia Rodrigues, Muhammad Sadiq, Gabriella Sanchez, Nicholas Santangelo, Amogh Sarangdhar, Saeed Sarkhot, Riya Sawant, Jarrod Schwed, Kershaun Sedefoglu, Anish Shah, Anjali Shah, Sri Hari Shankar, Farah Sheira, Karen Shih, Anindita Singh, Vikramjeet Singh, Julia Sklow, Sarah Smith, Matthew Sonzogni, Matthew Strano, Joseph Stull, Sanjana Sure, Lina Surmeli, Eka Swamy, Kenneth Sze, Tobey Tan, Tyler Thiel, Michaela Tomanelli, Dylan Tran, Hannah Turrisi, Aniela van Es, Jonathan Vargas, Nicholas Vega Fitzpatrick, Lilianna Vidal, Julia Vincent, Abbas Wafa, Nathaniel Walker, Sarah Walsh, Marcus Wan, Hannah Weber, Jacob Weiss, Justin Wellman, Tyler Wyka, Nazeerah Yildirim, Lawrence Yu, Thomas Zarro, Estefani Zuniga Cruz and Noah Lorencovitz.
Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine – July 2020 – Click here to view