Rep. Sherrill Releases Second Small Business Survey

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) launched a second survey for small businesses in the 11th District to collect feedback on the challenges continuing to face the small business community due to COVID-19 and as they reopen.

“New Jersey has made significant strides in our work to flatten the curve and stem the spread of COVID-19 in our state, but our small businesses are still suffering under the weight of this pandemic,” said Representative Sherrill. “I fought hard for specific, important changes to the PPP and EIDL program after hearing directly from small businesses about their experiences, and I know there is more work to be done. These surveys help me advocate for the critical needs of our New Jersey small business community during this crisis.”

On April 29, 2020, Representative Sherrill released her first small business survey for the 11th Congressional District to gather data on small business programs. More than 340 small business owners from 50 towns in the 11th District responded to the survey and shared their experiences with the PPP and EIDL programs, including the status of their applications, unanswered questions, recommended changes, and challenges they face in preparing to reopen.

Representative Sherrill outlined actions to improve the PPP and EIDL programs for the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration built upon the concerns and recommendations from New Jersey small business owners. Many of the proposals were included in the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act that Representative Sherrill co-sponsored and the President signed into law.

A link to the survey can be found by clicking here.

