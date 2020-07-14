Interested in Becoming A School Board Member?

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education has three members whose term expires on December 31. They are Mr. Timothy Berrios, Mr. Matthew DeVitto, and Mrs. Deborah Orme.

The current board members are Mr. Frank Neglia, President (2021); Mrs. Alison Cogan, Vice-President (2022); Mr. Timothy Berrios (2020); Mr. Andrew Choffo (2022); Mr. Matthew DeVitto (2020); Mrs. Susy Golderer (2021); Mrs. Judy Mayer (2021); Mrs. Deborah Orme (2020) and Mrs. Kendra Von Achen (2022).

If you are interested in running for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education candidates must have the following requirements:

To Become a member of a local board of education in New Jersey, you must:

Be able to read and write

Hold citizenship and one year’s residency in the school district

Have no interest in any contract with, or claim against the board

Not hold office as mayor or member of the municipal governing body

Be registered to vote in the district and not be disqualified as a voter under N.J.S.A. 19:4-1

Serving on a School Board (From NJSBA)

As one member of the school board team, you will be expected to cooperate with administrators, educators, and the community in order to fulfill certain basic responsibilities:

Providing responsible citizen leadership in determining community goals for public education. Developing a philosophy of education that will become the basis for sound educational decisions on a wide range of issues. Developing written operation policies to serve as guidelines for action and decision making. Developing a community understanding of educational issues and school policies through the maintenance of effective communications systems. Providing adequate financing for the present needs and future plans of the district. Establishing conditions for the recruitment and evaluation of excellent professional staff. Evaluating the educational program of the schools in order to better meet the needs of the students. Ensuring a quality education for all students by providing adequate facilities and equipment. Providing the student services necessary for all the pupils of the district. Engaging in self-improvement and in-service training programs for the purpose of providing intelligent, well-informed leadership.

If you are considering serving on your school board, take advantage of NJSBA’s online briefings that provide details about the responsibilities of serving on a local board of education. NJSBA’s online briefings include three videos that address leadership, legal issues, and the role of a board member. Candidates can also listen to a recorded online radio broadcast, “What Board Members Need to Know When They’re Elected.” (Click here to listen)

“The work of a school board has become increasingly complex, but rest assured, if you’re elected or appointed to your school board, you won’t ‘go it alone.’ As New Jersey’s only service organization whose sole mission is to train, assist and represent the state’s local boards of education, the New Jersey School Boards Association will be with you every step of the way,” said Michael R. McClure, President, New Jersey School Boards Association.

NOMINATING PETITIONS – Filing Deadline, Monday, July 27, 2020

UPDATE ON ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES AND SUBMISSION OF CANDIDATE PETITIONS – On July 1, 2020, Governor Murphy signed into law A-4037 that would require an electronic process for the collection of petition signatures and their submission for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Click here to download “Individual Nominating Petition For Annual School Elections”

The deadline for submission of the 2020 November election nominating petitions to the county clerk–for both individual and joint filings is 4:00 p.m. July 27, 2020. The address for the Morris County Clerk is Administration & Records Building, 2nd Floor – Board of Elections, 10 Court Street, P.O. Box 900, Morristown, NJ 07963-0900.

