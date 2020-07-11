Parsippany Restaurants Offering Outdoor Dining

PARSIPPANY — Here is the most up-to-date list of restaurants offering outdoor dining in Parsippany. Please support local businesses and continue to use safe health practices. #EatParsippany #PrideInParsippany #ParsippanyChamber #ParsippanyFocusMagazine
Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) South Indian Cuisine
Applebee’s
Bosphorus Restaurant
Bruno’s Italian Bistro
Buffalo Wild Wings
Churrasco Grill
Dhaba Express
Eccola Italian Bistro
Elmas Turkish and Mediterranean Cuisine
Fuddruckers
Gourmet Café
Honest Restaurant
Hoover’s Tavern
Houlihans
IHOP
Jashan by Dhaba
Kabab Paradise
Lake Hiawatha Dairy
Las Leyendas De Mexico
Marakesh Restaurant
McDonald’s
Outback
Panera Bread
Pasha Mezze Grill
Rayhoon Persian Kabob House
Reservoir Tavern
Sakura Hibachi Steak House
Singas Famous Pizza
Spa Restaurant
Tabor Pizza
Tandoori Flames
Valentino’s Pizza & Restaurant
Verde Ristorante
Village Restaurante
Wendy’s Restaurant
Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, July 2020