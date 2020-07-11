Murphy Signs Executive Order Requiring Wearing Masks in Outdoor Public Places

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 163, which requires individuals to wear face coverings in outdoor public spaces when it is not practicable to socially distance and keep a six-foot distance from others, excluding immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners, except where doing so would inhibit that individual’s health, where the individual is under two years of age, or in situations where individuals cannot feasibly wear a face covering, such as when eating or drinking at outdoor dining areas.

“As I’ve said before, we know this virus is a lot less-lethal outdoors than indoors, but that does not mean it is not lethal,” said Governor Murphy. “The hotspots we’re seeing across the nation and certain worrisome transmission trends in New Jersey require us to do more. In the absence of a national strategy on face coverings, we’re taking this step to ensure that we can continue on our road back as one New Jersey family.”

