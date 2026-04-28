Host Family Needed for German Exchange Student This School Year

The Pan Atlantic Foundation is seeking a caring local family to host Elisa, a 16-year-old student from Germany, for the upcoming 2026–2027 academic year.

Elisa is described as friendly, open-minded, and family-oriented. She enjoys staying active, going to the gym, drawing, and spending time with friends and family. A strong student with a 3.7 GPA equivalent, she is eager to experience American culture, attend school, and become part of a welcoming household.

During her stay, Elisa hopes to participate in everyday family life, try new activities, and improve her English. She is especially excited about experiencing traditions such as Thanksgiving, school events, and community life.

Host families provide a safe, supportive home environment, meals, and inclusion in daily activities. In return, they gain a meaningful cultural experience and the opportunity to build a lifelong connection.

Families interested in hosting Elisa can contact the Pan Atlantic Foundation at [email protected] or call (207) 871-8622 ext. 114.

Opening your home can make a lasting difference—both for Elisa and your family.