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Host Family Needed for German Exchange Student This School Year

The German American Partnership Program (GAPP) supports school partnerships and exchanges between high schools in the U.S. and secondary schools in Germany.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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The Pan Atlantic Foundation is seeking a caring local family to host Elisa, a 16-year-old student from Germany, for the upcoming 2026–2027 academic year.

Elisa is described as friendly, open-minded, and family-oriented. She enjoys staying active, going to the gym, drawing, and spending time with friends and family. A strong student with a 3.7 GPA equivalent, she is eager to experience American culture, attend school, and become part of a welcoming household.

During her stay, Elisa hopes to participate in everyday family life, try new activities, and improve her English. She is especially excited about experiencing traditions such as Thanksgiving, school events, and community life.

Host families provide a safe, supportive home environment, meals, and inclusion in daily activities. In return, they gain a meaningful cultural experience and the opportunity to build a lifelong connection.

Families interested in hosting Elisa can contact the Pan Atlantic Foundation at [email protected] or call (207) 871-8622 ext. 114.

Opening your home can make a lasting difference—both for Elisa and your family.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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