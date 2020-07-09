Kiwanis Club Donates $1,500 ShopRite Gift Cards to Families In Need

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Frank Cahill delivered $1,500 ShopRite Gift Cards to families in need.

Due to COVID19, many of the Kiwanis Club fundraisers have been canceled or postponed. Instead of having our weekly breakfast meetings at Empire Diner, we participate in Zoom Virtual Meetings. Every member was asked to contribute to a “Breakfast Fund” to be used for a special occasion. So far we collected over $1,500 and put the money to good use by purchasing the ShopRite gift cards to be donated to families.

Cahill said “The Parsippany Food Pantry and the Table of Hope Weekly Food Distributions definitely help people in need, but there are items that just aren’t available at those outlets, so the members of Kiwanis decided to donate gift cards so they can purchase those necessary items (such items as paper towels, diapers, or milk).

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 78 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

If you are interested in learning about our club, we currently meet weekly on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. via Zoom. (Join us by clicking here). For more information click here.

