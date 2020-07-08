Tobi Matthews joins SCG Advertising + Public Relations

PARSIPPANY — Tobi Matthews has been appointed director of new business development by SCG Advertising + Public Relations, a full-service communications agency based on 26 Eastmans Road. In her new role, Matthews is focused on developing client relationships, with an emphasis on consumer marketing.

Matthews joins SCG with more than two decades of advertising and promotional experience in the consumer packaged goods arena. In supporting a wide array of leading brands, she has been particularly active in branding and shopper marketing initiatives.

“Tobi’s background in cultivating new business relationships is an impressive one, and we’re excited she has joined our team,” says SCG Advertising + Public Relations Vice President / Creative Director Tom Marguccio. “As an agency, we pride ourselves in providing a wealth of different communication service to clients in many sectors, and I’m confident Tobi will help us to further broaden the range of clients we serve.”

A graduate of Post University with an MBA in marketing, Matthews also holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Post.

About SCG Advertising + Public Relations

Founded more than half a century ago, SCG (Success Communications Group) provides 21st-century communication services highlighted by creativity, passion, and innovation. With specific expertise in advertising, marketing, public relations, social media, digital marketing, and recruitment, SCG is headquartered in Parsippany, with regional offices in the metro areas of Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego, and Tampa.

