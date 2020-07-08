Iris Goicochea Raised over $47,000 for “Virtual Fight For Air Climb New Jersey”

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident Iris Goicochea participated in the American Lung Association’s first-ever Virtual Fight For Air Climb New Jersey, in honor of her mother who passed away from lung cancer. Her efforts helped to raise over $47,000.

The annual event was originally scheduled for late March and regularly attracts over 200 people to walk or run up the 27 flights of stairs, or 504 steps, to the top of One Gateway Center in Newark.

This year, Covid-19 required the event to be moved online, and participants from all over New Jersey joined “The Fight” and stayed active by choosing a challenge such as climbing, running, walking, or cycling from home or near their own neighborhoods.

Funds raised through the event will go to the Lung Association’s mission, to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through advocacy, education, and research of lung diseases, including COVID-19.

