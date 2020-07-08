Parsippany PAL Saves 150 Lives with Blood Drive

PARSIPPANY — Over 40 blood donors came out to support the Parsippany PAL community blood drive with their lifesaving blood. One unit of blood can help up to 3 different patients so 150 lives will be impacted from this blood drive.

The blood supply is at a dangerously low level due to Covid-19 and New Jersey Blood Services is desperately seeking large venues where blood drives can be held while maintaining social distancing. The blood center is unable to run bus drives so it is imperative these sites are found so donors can find a donation location. New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS) reports that last summer over 1500 units of blood were donated on bus mobile drives that cannot run this summer to safely social distance.

If you would like to help save lives by finding a location and assisting in recruiting blood donors please reach out to SLynch@nybc.org. If you would like to donate blood, sign up by clicking here.

Extra precautions are being taken to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection, or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions are available by clicking here.

About New York Blood Center: Founded in 1964, New York Blood Center (NYBC) is a nonprofit organization that is one of the largest independent, community-based blood centers in the world. NYBC, along with its operating divisions Community Blood Center of Kansas City, Missouri (CBC), Innovative Blood Resources (IBR), Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD), and Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC), collect approximately 4,000 units of blood products each day and serve local communities of more than 75 million people in the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT), Mid Atlantic area (PA, DE, MD, VA), Missouri and Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Southern New England. NYBC and its operating divisions also provide a wide array of transfusion-related medical services to over 500 hospitals nationally, including Comprehensive Cell Solutions, the National Center for Blood Group Genomics, the National Cord Blood Program, and the Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, which — among other milestones — developed a practical screening method for hepatitis B as well as a safe, effective and affordable vaccine, and a patented solvent detergent plasma process innovating blood-purification technology worldwide.

