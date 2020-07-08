Philip Deleasa Arrested by West Caldwell Police for DWI

PARSIPPANY — West Caldwell Police Patrolman Velardi and Patrolman Redmerski initiated a motor vehicle stop of a Jeep on Bloomfield Avenue, due to multiple vehicle equipment violations and striking a curb, at 11:23 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

While speaking to officers, the operator of the vehicle, Philip Deleasa, 37, Parsippany, appeared to be under the influence. In addition, officers found on scene evidence of recent use of a controlled dangerous substance.

In speaking to the officers, Deleasa reported that he had a handgun with ammunition in a bag under the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

A search of the described area of the vehicle yielded a camouflage bag, containing a Smith and Wesson 1911 .45 ACP handgun, four .45 ACP magazines, and a .40 caliber magazine, 13 hollow point bullets and 12 full metal jacket bullets.

Deleasa was then requested to perform several standardized field sobriety tests, which he was not able to successfully pass.

Deleasa was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters where he was charged with the following:

• Driving While Intoxicated (39:4-50)

• Maintenance of Lamps (39:3-66)

• Lamps and Reflectors Required (39:3-61)

• Unclear Plate (39:3-33)

• Unlawful Possession of Weapon (Handgun Without Permit) (2C:39-5b)

• Unlawful possession of Hollow Point Bullets (2C:29-3f(1))

• Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (2C:35-10b)

Deleasa was released from custody on a Complaint-Summons with a mandatory court date of Thursday, July 23.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.