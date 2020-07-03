Retired Parsippany Police Detective George Kloss passed away

PARSIPPANY — George Kloss, retired Parsippany Police Department Detective has passed away on June 24 after a sixteen month battle with cancer.

There will be live-streaming his funeral service from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Florida on Tuesday, July 7 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tune in to help celebrate the life of honor, courage, and dedication!

Click here to join the live stream.

George V. Kloss, 75, passed away on June 24, 2020, in his home in New Port Richey, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer. The fifth of eight children, his fondest childhood memories were of fishing on Mirror Pond in Lake Parsippany.

As a young adult, George sharpened his leadership skills as a manager of two Sip & Sup restaurants.

This is where he met Nancy and began their lifelong love story, which ended too soon with just over 52 years of marriage.

As an Army Veteran, he honorably served as a Military Policeman. He continued to proudly protect and serve on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and concluded his 25 years as a Detective Sergeant.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, his three children, Kimberly, and husband Steve Mitchell, George Kloss, Jr. and wife Pamela, and Brian Kloss. He is also survived by his grandson, David Croft; as well as many other beloved family members and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in New Port Richey, FL on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a date to be determined at his final resting place in Harrisville, WV at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

