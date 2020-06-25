Chinese Christian Church to Start a “Meals of Blessings” Program

PARSIPPANY — In an effort to serve our Parsippany community during this pandemic crisis, the Chinese Christian Church of New Jersey (CCCNJ) distributed free surgical masks at our local supermarkets in April. (Click here to read the story)

Recognizing that there are many families who visit the Parsippany Food Pantry for non-perishable food items, CCCNJ wanted to provide these families with hot meals at least once a week. Based on donations from their church members, they have purchased hot meals from local restaurants who could also use the additional business.

Every Wednesday starting July 1 they will be distributing hot meals at 6 pm at our church parking lot, located at 232 South Beverwyck Road, Parsippany.

While the meals are free, people must reserve their meals at least one day in advance by calling us at 973-335-0183 ext. 17 or by clicking here.

For any questions about this program, you can email cccnjblessings@gmail.com.

