Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Scholarships

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce awarded two scholarships to graduating seniors.

TYLER WYKA

Tyler Wyka, a 2020 graduate of Parsippany High School, is planning on attending George Washington or Hofstra University.

During his high school years, he worked hard to earn “A” averages in his honors and AP courses while participating in as many extracurricular as he could, taking time with clubs to try and better the community. He was a 12 season athlete, Captain of the swim team, Drum major of the marching band, and Officer in Kiwanis Key Club. Tyler had unforgettable experiences and countless good memories that have taught me the value of hard work, being a leader, and being kind.

Tyler plans to study mechanical engineering and to find organizations that he can continue to grow his intrapersonal, and leadership skills, as well as add to his service background.

Tyler ranked 13 in the Class of 2020, had a GPA of 4.48, and an SAT score of 1360.

Tyler was a member of

National Honor Society – Inducted for leadership, and scholastic skills as well as his academic integrity, character, and community service

French Honor Society – (11th grade) Traveled to elementary schools to teach kids french through activities

Scholar of the Month- Awarded for academic achievement in history and electives my freshman and junior year

Attended Hugh O’ Brian Youth Leadership Seminar – A result of a recommendation from school staff, and the generosity of the PTA; strengthened leadership skills and performed community service.

Attended New Jersey Boys State – Elected to positions of Mayor and later County Supervisor. Worked with friends to win the Best County Award at the end of the week. Nominated for the Gordon Vreeland Award.

ShopRite STARS Leadership recipient – Recognized for excellence in leadership during the fall.

Junior Awards – Awarded leadership awards from both Clarkson University and Wells College.

Extracurriculars:

Competitive Marching Band (9th-12th) – Current Drum Major (11th & 12th), awarded Most Valuable Woodwind (2017), and Rookie of the Year (2016), Athlete of the week (2019), the band ranges from 70-90 members a year.

Swim Team (9th-12th) – Captain senior year, on varsity since freshman year.

Track and Field (9th-12th) – Javelin thrower, varsity junior year, 2nd place at Morris County Relays (2019).

Key Club (9th-12th) – Officer for two years, work with peers on community service projects and fundraisers for charity year-round, spoke at District Convention in 2018.

Jazz Ensemble (10th-12th) – Baritone saxophonist, developed improvisation skills.

Wind Ensemble/Concert Band (9th-12th) – Alto and baritone saxophonist, developed sight-reading skills.

Math Team (9th-12th) – Member of the math team as a result of being proficient in honors math all four years.

Orientation Ambassador (11th-12th) – Worked with other upperclassmen as role models to freshmen, helping them adjust to high school through activities.

Community Service/Employment:



Key Club – Over 100 cumulative hours from organizing and attending service events and fundraisers for organizations such as March of Dimes, The Thirst Project, and NJ Hunger Saint Christopher’s Church – 50 hours of service (in high school) through performing the role of altar server for nine years total Apprentice at Cutting Edge Glass – Spent the past 3 summers working at Cutting Edge Glass learning how to cut and install glass (shower doors, windows, mirrors) commercially and residentially, as well as how to use power tools MORGAN MARRON



Morgan Marron, a 2020 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, is planning on attending TCNJ, Rider University, or Monmouth University and will be majoring in business.

At Parsippany Hills High School she was the president of two clubs, highly active and a board member of many others. She was an honor roll member, a dedicated person, and lastly a motivated student who consistently grew. She constantly showed growth and development over her four years and utilized her skills to help those around her.

She plans to continue her studies and further education and knowledge of business. After graduation, she plans to manage or run her own business that helps others. During college, she intends on continuing to help those around her and do her best to better not only my community but the world.

Since she was a sophomore and continuing through her senior year she volunteers with Morris County Relay for Life, an event that raises funds for cancer research, groundbreaking trials, and cancer support. She held fundraisers all year long in combination with hosting the event. She was able to raise over $109,000 in her junior year when the event returned to Parsippany and was held at Parsippany Hills High School.

