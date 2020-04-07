Chinese Christian Church to Distribute Surgical Masks at ShopRite

PARSIPPANY — Members from Chinese Christian Church of New Jersey, 232 South Beverwyck Road, will be distributing “Surgical Masks” starting on Wednesday, April 8 through Saturday, April 11. They will be outside ShopRite, 808 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Center, to provide local residents with masks. Each day they will distribute 1,500 masks starting at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of three per person.
The Church also donated to the following organizations
|Jersey City Medical Center
|380 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves
|St. Barnabas Hospital, Livingston
|390 N95 Respirator Masks; and 2,500 Surgical Masks
|Morristown Medical Center
|260 N95 Respirator Masks; 500 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves
|St. Clares – Denville
|120 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves
|St. Barnabas, Bronx
|100 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves
|Holy Name Medical Center
|100 N95 Respirator Masks
|Hackensack University Hospital
|50 N95 Respirator Masks
|Various Northern New Jersey Gas Stations
|1,000 Surgical Masks
|9 Elder Care Centers
|3,530 Surgical Masks
|Con Edison Control Center
|100 Surgical Masks
|Market Street Mission
|200 Surgical Masks
|Montville First Aid
|200 N95 Respirator Masks
|Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department
|300 N95 Respirator Masks; 300 Surgical Masks
|Montville Police
|100 N95 Respirator Masks; 100 Surgical Masks
|PA retired missioner care center
|400 Surgical Masks
|Denville Police
|100 N95 Respirator Masks
|Mountain Lake Police
|30 N95 Respirator Masks
|Overlook Medical Center
|200 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1,000 Gloves
|Jersey City Medical Emergency Room
|400 N95 Respirator Masks; 150 Surgical Masks