Chinese Christian Church to Distribute Surgical Masks at ShopRite

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
475

PARSIPPANY — Members from Chinese Christian Church of New Jersey, 232 South Beverwyck Road, will be distributing “Surgical Masks” starting on Wednesday, April 8 through Saturday, April 11. They will be outside ShopRite, 808 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Center, to provide local residents with masks. Each day they will distribute 1,500 masks starting at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of three per person.

The Church also donated to the following organizations

Jersey City Medical Center 380 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves
St. Barnabas Hospital, Livingston 390 N95 Respirator Masks; and 2,500 Surgical Masks
Morristown Medical Center 260 N95 Respirator Masks; 500 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves
St. Clares – Denville 120 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves
St. Barnabas, Bronx 100 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves
Holy Name Medical Center 100 N95 Respirator Masks
Hackensack University Hospital 50 N95 Respirator Masks
Various Northern New Jersey Gas Stations 1,000 Surgical Masks
9 Elder Care Centers 3,530 Surgical Masks
Con Edison Control Center 100 Surgical Masks
Market Street Mission 200 Surgical Masks
Montville First Aid 200 N95 Respirator Masks
Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department 300 N95 Respirator Masks; 300 Surgical Masks
Montville Police 100 N95 Respirator Masks; 100 Surgical Masks
PA retired missioner care center 400 Surgical Masks
Denville Police 100 N95 Respirator Masks
Mountain Lake Police 30 N95 Respirator Masks
Overlook Medical Center 200 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1,000 Gloves
Jersey City Medical Emergency Room 400 N95 Respirator Masks; 150 Surgical Masks

