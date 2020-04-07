Chinese Christian Church to Distribute Surgical Masks at ShopRite

PARSIPPANY — Members from Chinese Christian Church of New Jersey, 232 South Beverwyck Road, will be distributing “Surgical Masks” starting on Wednesday, April 8 through Saturday, April 11. They will be outside ShopRite, 808 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Center, to provide local residents with masks. Each day they will distribute 1,500 masks starting at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of three per person.

The Church also donated to the following organizations

Jersey City Medical Center 380 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves St. Barnabas Hospital, Livingston 390 N95 Respirator Masks; and 2,500 Surgical Masks Morristown Medical Center 260 N95 Respirator Masks; 500 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves St. Clares – Denville 120 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves St. Barnabas, Bronx 100 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1000 Gloves Holy Name Medical Center 100 N95 Respirator Masks Hackensack University Hospital 50 N95 Respirator Masks Various Northern New Jersey Gas Stations 1,000 Surgical Masks 9 Elder Care Centers 3,530 Surgical Masks Con Edison Control Center 100 Surgical Masks Market Street Mission 200 Surgical Masks Montville First Aid 200 N95 Respirator Masks Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department 300 N95 Respirator Masks; 300 Surgical Masks Montville Police 100 N95 Respirator Masks; 100 Surgical Masks PA retired missioner care center 400 Surgical Masks Denville Police 100 N95 Respirator Masks Mountain Lake Police 30 N95 Respirator Masks Overlook Medical Center 200 N95 Respirator Masks; 1,000 Surgical Masks; 1,000 Gloves Jersey City Medical Emergency Room 400 N95 Respirator Masks; 150 Surgical Masks

