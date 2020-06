PARSIPPANY — Reports of a decomposed body was found behind ShopRite on Friday evening, June 19.

The body was found on a dirt road leading to the back of ShopRite, at the end of Aba Place. The dirt road runs parallel to the power lines. Details are not available and all calls were referred to the Morris County Prosecutors Office.

Parsippany Focus will update this story as details become available.

