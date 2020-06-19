Parsippany Community Update – June 19, 2020

PARSIPPANY — This Monday, June 22, most personal care businesses will be reopening for service. This includes beauty salons, barbershops, cosmetology shops, medical spas, electrology facilities, hair braiding shops, massage parlors, nail salons, tanning salons, and tattoo parlors. Day spas may also reopen, excluding saunas, steam rooms, and shared bathing facilities. More information on all re-opening requirements can be found in the Administrative Order by clicking here.

