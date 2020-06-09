Sherrill Announces Winners In Virtual Congressional Art Competition

PARSIPPANY — Representative Sherrill (NJ-11) announced the winners of her second annual Congressional Art Competition for high school students in the 11th District. The competition took place virtually this year and showcases high school students’ creativity and artistic expression. Submissions were reviewed by Michele Marinelli, Curator of the Guinness Collection at the Morris Museum, and Ira Wagner, Interim Director of the Montclair Art Museum.

“I’m so impressed by the submissions we received, the artistic talents of our NJ-11 students, and their adaptability during these challenging times,” said Representative Sherrill. “I’d like to thank all of the students for submitting amazing work, our art teachers for their support of our young artists, and our judges Michele Marinelli and Ira Wagner for bringing their expertise to this competition. I look forward to having Kate’s piece hanging up in the U.S. Capitol and to feature student artwork in my district and DC offices for the community to enjoy when we fully reopen. Congratulations to Kate, Lindsey, and Sofia.”

The following students earned distinction for their pieces:

FIRST PLACE: Kate Terhune, Mountain Lakes High School, “Nighttime Allure.”

SECOND PLACE: Lindsey Mei Alvarez, Morris Catholic High School, “Mind.”

THIRD PLACE: Sofia Rodriguez, Morris County School of Technology, “The Hallway.”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Students submit entries to their Representative’s office, and panels of judges select the winning entries.

