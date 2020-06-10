Preschool Advantage welcomes Kyle Colwell to Board of Trustees

MORRIS COUNTY — Preschool Advantage, a Morristown-based non-profit organization, has appointed Kyle Colwell to the Board of Trustees.

Colwell is a financial advisor at Private Advisor Group and a registered principal with LPL Financial, a company focused on developing and implementing customized wealth management strategies for clients.

Colwell is thrilled to join the Preschool Advantage Board and commented, “The organization’s mission and work are so important because of their far-reaching impact on children, their families and their communities, far beyond the preschool years.I believe that the fundamental solution to so many problems in our world is a better education. By providing access to quality education for those who need it most, at the very beginning of their educational journey, Preschool Advantage seeks to prepare these children for a bright future.”

Colwell earned a BA in History from the University of Vermont. He and his wife Emily live in Morristown. In his spare time Colwell enjoys skiing and is an avid fly-fisherman.

Preschool Advantage, a non-profit organization founded in 1995, provides families with financial assistance for early education and has funded over 1,500 tuitions in its 25-year history. We place children in one of our 28 established partner schools that offer high quality early education. To learn more about Preschool Advantage call (973) 532-2501 or click here.

