Follow-up Note from the Board of Education Regarding Tonight’s Rally

PARSIPPANY — The communication that came out yesterday regarding the Board of Education’s decision to not allow usage of Parsippany High School parking lots for tonight’s rally was based solely on current laws and policies in place within the District.

The organizers of the rally had not contacted nor coordinated with the Board of Education.

With that said, we have advised the Police Department that the lots will not be cordoned off and will be available to our law enforcement agencies as necessary and as they see fit.

The Board of Education supports our entire community, and we always want to see and work towards a better way forward. While the rally tonight is not a Board of Education organized event, the Board appreciates and supports everyone’s’ right to respectfully express their opinions on the current issues facing many of our community members.

