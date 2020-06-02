Parsippany Community Update June 1, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Both of our volunteer EMS squads rely on fundraising from members of the public to ensure the best training and equipment possible. That’s why they’re able to provide Parsippany residents with such a high quality of service, even during the most trying times. You can donate to our Volunteer EMS squads through the information provided below:
Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Inc.
9 Dunnerdale Road
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
Tax ID 22-2409171
Click here to donate.
Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad
PO Box 41
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
Tax ID 22-6088546
Click here to donate