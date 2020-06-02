Parsippany Community Update June 1, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Both of our volunteer EMS squads rely on fundraising from members of the public to ensure the best training and equipment possible. That’s why they’re able to provide Parsippany residents with such a high quality of service, even during the most trying times. You can donate to our Volunteer EMS squads through the information provided below:

Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Inc.

9 Dunnerdale Road

Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Tax ID 22-2409171

Click here to donate.

Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad

PO Box 41

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034

Tax ID 22-6088546

Click here to donate

Comments

