PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School 2020 Senior Awards Night Virtual Ceremony will be streaming live here on Monday, June 1 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Please be advised that there is no fast forward or rewind function during the live streaming of the PHHS Virtual Senior Awards Ceremony. The ceremony program including the list of scholarships presented and names of recipients will be available after the live premiere. Thank you and enjoy it!

Comments

