PARSIPPANY — Gourmet Cafe will be donating 10% of all orders to purchase a Shop Rite Gift Cards to supply to the Parsippany Food Pantry. It’s a win-win situation. Great meal for you and your family while supporting local families in need!

Gourmet Cafe is located at 136 Baldwin Road. Click here to view their website.

Currently, they are operating under special hours, open from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

