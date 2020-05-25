Memorial Day Ceremony Streaming Online at 10:00 a.m.

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills hopes that everyone is enjoying the beautiful weather this Memorial Day Weekend. Be sure to join at 10:00 a.m. (May 25) as we share our Memorial Day Celebration & Commemoration.

You can view the live stream here or you can also tune in to Public Access Channel 21, Facebook, or YouTube to be part of this important tradition. Live streams will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will run every hour on the hour on public access television.

Here in Parsippany, we are proud to continue the tradition of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Comments

Comments