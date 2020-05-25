Front Line Morris Has Meals Available To Anyone In Need

PARSIPPANY — Front Line Morris has available 200 dinners available and over 250 lunches to be given out to anyone that needs lunch or hot dinner for Memorial Day. The meals were donated by Randy Grieco from Sterling Affairs Catering and Events.

The meals are available on Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day), from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pick up the meals at Par-Troy Little League East, located at 10 Eileen Court (Off Vail Road) Proceed behind Northvail School and up the hill, to the parking lot at the Little League. You can either park in the lot or drive down the hill to the concession stand for pickup.

