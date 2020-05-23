Sunrise Movement Morris County Endorses Charlie Baranski

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County hub of the national Sunrise Movement has thrown its support behind Charlie Baranski’s campaign for Morris County Freeholder. “We know first hand that Charlie is ready to fight for all of us in Morris County on the freeholder board. Charlie understands that climate change is affecting and will continue to affect every aspect of society. He is committed to bringing bold progressive change to our county and always puts people over profits.” said its members in a statement endorsing Baranski.

“Morris County and Northern New Jersey is an epicenter of the climate crisis,” said Baranski in accepting the endorsement and outlining his environmental priorities. “Our waters and natural resources are suffering, and warmer summers have poisoned Lake Hopatcong, driven up our flood and fire insurance costs, and made it more expensive just to live as we always have. As we prepare for more extreme heat this summer, we need to vote for a genuine climate champion who can stand up for Morris County residents and resources against those who seek to develop or sell off our county parks, or discount the destructive effect the climate crisis has on our residents.”

Sunrise’s endorsement is their first in a county-level race in Morris County and the first of any environmental group in the July 7th Democratic primary for Freeholder. You can learn more about Mr. Baranski’s campaign by clicking here.

Mr. Baranski helped to found the Morris County hub last year and remains a member. He fully recused himself from the whole of the endorsement process, as did hub coordinator Ms. Samantha DiFalco, who holds a position on Mr. Baranski’s campaign.

