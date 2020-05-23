Front Line Morris and Bednar Landscaping Cleans Pool at St. Peters

MORRIS COUNTY — Rob Zwigard and Teddy Stanziale, volunteers from Front Line Morris, along with Bednar Landscape Services, Inc. worked very diligently in cleaning up the pool and tuning the filter at St. Peters Orphanage.

The pool hasn’t been open for the adolescent boys for the past few years due to a lack of maintenance of the pool and surrounding area.

Front Line Morris is looking for additional volunteers to help in the final steps of getting the area in shape for the summer months. If you are interested in participating in this or other Front Line Morris volunteer opportunities please email Stanziale01@gmail.com.

To donate to Front Line Morris GoFundMe fundraiser, click here.

St. Peter’s Orphanage is located at 170 Diamond Spring Rd, Denville. Phone: (973) 627-0212.

St. Peter’s Orphanage is a residential treatment facility for adolescent boys, whose parents, for a variety of reasons are unable to care for them. Their boys have mild to moderate emotional, behavioral or social problems Although St. Peters is a residential facility, they work very hard to assure our residents an atmosphere that is truly non-institutional, and more like a large family.

St. Peter’s Orphanage is always looking for donations. Donation Line proudly accepts vehicle donations for St Peter’s Orphanage. We have towing agents in all areas of the United States ready to pickup your car donation ASAP. Non-Running, junk, and salvage cars are also accepted. In addition to auto donations we accept donations of boats, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, jet skis, snowmobiles, planes, and real estate. Click here for more information.

There are many volunteer opportunities for schools, businesses, community organizations, and individuals at St. Peter’s Orphanage. The residence is set on nine acres and houses more than sixteen young men so they can always use landscaping assistance and contracting type maintenance/upgrades in the plumbing, painting, electrical, heating/cooling, and carpentry areas. Community organizations/groups and schools can volunteer time with grounds clean up, smaller-scale on-site projects, fundraising for specific needs related to the residents (e.g., camping/sporting equipment, clothing or furniture, etc.). Corporate sponsorship is another way local, state, and national/international business can improve both the quality of life for these young men and the facility they live in.

St. Peter’s Orphanage also has a wish list that can be ordered directly from Amazon. Click here for more details.

