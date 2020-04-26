New Vape Shop in Parsippany Charged in Violation of Murphy’s Law

PARSIPPANY — Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced that Sadik Kocaoglu, 40, of Lafayette, was charged by Parsippany-Troy Hills Police for opening his vape shop, Puff City, 1220 Route 46 West, in violation of the emergency orders.

Although he was previously warned, police found customers in the shop purchasing vape products.

Kocauglu was charged on Thursday, April 23 with violating the emergency order which is a disorderly person offense carrying a sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Such violations are charged by summons, without arrest.

Puff City, which is new to Parsippany, held a soft opening on Monday, March 16.

On March 9, Governor Murphy declares the State of Emergency and a Public Health Emergency. There were 11 presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, with 24 additional “Persons Under Investigation” spread across the counties of Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Passaic, Union, and Sussex. (Executive Order 103).

“One month after Governor Murphy issued his emergency orders, we are flattening the curve and saving lives, because the vast majority of our residents are conscientiously obeying the social distancing rules and doing their share to fight COVID-19,” said Attorney General Grewal. “Unfortunately, there are still those who violate the orders, risking the further spread of this deadly virus. What is worse, there are some who deliberately threaten our brave police officers, medical personnel, and other essential workers, impeding their vital work. Our message to violators is that we will hold you accountable, whether it is through a summons for those who violate the social distancing orders, or an arrest on indictable charges for those who deliberately harm or threaten others during this emergency.”

