Lakeland Hills YMCA Announces Two Ways To Receive Fresh Food For Those In Need

MOUNTAIN LAKES — In conjunction with the New Jersey YMCA State Alliance, the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA will supply free boxes of fresh produce from Seashore Fruit and Produce Co. on Tuesday, May 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you or someone you know is facing financial hardship due to the ongoing crisis, please come by the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA to pick up a box containing apples, potatoes, onions, lettuce and other fresh produce. Drive up to the front of the building and the box(es) will be placed into your car for you so there is no contact.

Free Prepared Food Trays

The Mansion at Mountain Lakes is providing prepared food trays for those in need. Their chefs are using foods donated from U.S. Foods, and will prepare trays for individuals, couples, or families. If you or someone you know needs this type of assistance please contact Jim at The Mansion at Mountain Lakes by email at Jim@themansionML.com or phone at (973) 794-3900. The Mansion is located at 90 Route 46 East, Mountain Lakes.

