Recreation Department Summer Playground Programs Canceled

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Parks and Recreation has announced that all summer playground programs – Tot Time, Half Day Playground and All Day Playground are cancelled this summer.

This decision was not easy to make, but ultimately had to be because the safety of the children, staff and their families must be paramount.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 public health guidelines and restrictions issued by the CDC prevent us from operating these programs in the way that our children deserve – a fun, engaging, social and interactive experience.

For those of you that already registered and pre-paid, refunds will start being issued as soon as possible. Please be patient with us as we work to get everyone refunded.

Comments

Comments