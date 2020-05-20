New Jersey to Launch Online Grocery Shopping for SNAP Recipients

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jerseyans enrolled in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be able to use their benefits to order groceries online starting next week. Online shopping will be available through Amazon and participating Walmarts, ShopRites and The Fresh Grocers.

NJ SNAP recipients will be able to use their benefits card to order groceries from Amazon starting on May 27. Walmarts, ShopRites and The Fresh Grocers that that provide online shopping will also accept online ordering with SNAP benefits starting on May 28.

“Online grocery shopping is another important step in our efforts to get affordable groceries to New Jerseyans during this public health emergency,” Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said. “Having the option to order groceries online is more important than ever, as we all work together to stay-at-home as much as possible. We hope that the launch of SNAP online grocery shopping promotes equity by providing participants access to a convenient tool that many New Jerseyans are already using to comply with the stay-at-home order.”

NJ SNAP currently serves about 700,000 New Jerseyans in 356,000 households, with the monthly SNAP benefit based on household size and income.

Recipients will be able to use their Families First Electronic Benefits Transfer card to purchase eligible groceries from the participating retailers. Under federal rules, SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for delivery fees.

To learn more, recipients can visit Amazon.com/SNAP to register their EBT card. Visit here to learn about Walmart’s SNAP online program. Any Walmart, ShopRite or The Fresh Grocer that currently provides online shopping will also accept online ordering with SNAP benefits.

New Jersey received federal approval for online SNAP grocery shopping from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In addition to online SNAP grocery ordering, Human Services has taken the following steps to help New Jerseyans access affordable food during the emergency:

Distributed an extra $106 million in additional benefits to SNAP recipients since the start of the emergency.

Ensured that everyone whose benefits were up for renewal in March and April, or are due in May or June were extended for six months, meaning that nobody’s SNAP benefits will be ended during these extensions for not completing the renewal.

Made it easier to apply for SNAP during this emergency by waiving the normally required interview and the hard copy signature on applications, so as to reduce the need for face-to-face interactions.

Updated our online system to make it easier for SNAP applicants to track their application.

Received federal approval to provide about 600,000 children who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals $416.10 each to help with nutritional support during the time that schools have been closed during the pandemic. Benefits will be delivered in June.

“For those New Jersey families who may have difficulty getting to the grocery store – and that may be for a variety of different reasons — using SNAP benefits online can make the basics of feeding yourself or your family a little less complicated,” said Human Services Assistant Commissioner Natasha Johnson, who directs the Division of Family Development that oversees NJ SNAP. “We continue to urge residents to visit njhelps.org to learn more and apply for food assistance and other benefits.”

