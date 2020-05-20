Our Revolution New Jersey Endorses Charlie Baranski For Morris County Freeholder

MORRIS COUNTY — Our Revolution New Jersey endorsed Charlie Baranski, the progressive candidate for Morris County Freeholder. “Charlie is the bold voice that Morris County Democrats have been looking for at the county level. His locally-focused progressive ideas can cut across all political party barriers and can be the reason we finally take back a seat on the Freeholder board in November.” said the Our Revolution New Jersey Board Members.

Our Revolution is a progressive group dedicated to winning progressive issue fights, electing progressive champions, transforming the Democratic Party, and getting big money out of politics. “As a progressive candidate in red Morris County, I know the value of advocating for solutions at the local level, and building a locally-focused progressive coalition. Progressive solutions and advocacy are the path to victory for us as local Democrats” said Baranski in accepting the endorsement.

Our Revolution New Jersey’s nod is the first major endorsement on either side in the contested primary for the single Freeholder seat up this cycle. Democrats will vote for their Freeholder nominee on July 7.

Comments

Comments