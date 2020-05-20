Council President dePierro Introduces Resolution to Hold High School Graduations

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro introduced a resolution urging Governor Murphy to permit “In-Person Graduation Ceremonies” subject to adequate social distancing measures.

The resolution states “…Township Council hereby urges Governor Murphy to permit local school districts to collaborate with local public health agencies to permit in-person graduation ceremonies subject to adequate social distancing measures.”

“With proper precautions and safe distancing, it should be possible to have high school graduations. The resolution that I introduced last night is asking the governor to ease restrictions on high school graduations. That at least allows School Boards and Superintendents to consider the option,” said dePierro.

dePierro’s resolution also states “the Township Council urges Governor Murphy to permit local school districts to collaborate with local public health agencies to permit in-person graduation ceremonies subject to adequate social distancing measures.”

The resolution passed 5-0 and a copy will be sent to the Governor’s Office. Click here for a copy of the resolution.

Comments

Comments