Early Morning Fire Destroys Morgan Road Home

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
741
Fire Damage at 18 Morgan Road

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5 and Parsippany Troy-Hills Fire District 6 responded to an early morning fire at 18 Morgan Road.

Damage to the roof of of the home

Also responding was Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Par-Troy Emergency Medical Services responded approximately 3:00 a.m. Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Chief 6 was first on the scene and reported smoke from the front of the home. Due to the quick response of the firefighters the fire was knocked down by 3:13 a.m.

The roof was boarded up by Parsippany Rescue and Recovery

Reports indicate two occupants were transported to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation.

A family dog was rescued, but a cat was uncounted for.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery responded to the scene to board up the premises after the investigation..

The Parsippany Fire Investigator, Morris County Crime Scene Investigation and Morris County Prosecutors Office Arson Unit were on the scene investigating and left the scene at  approximately 10:30 a.m.

PSEG and JCPL was requested to the scene to secure utilities.

Deputy Chief Paul Anderson, Lieutenant Josh Levine and Nicolas Limanov from Parsippany Rescue and Recovery at the scene boarding up the premises.
Deputy Chief Paul Anderson entering the home after the crime scene investigators left scene
Debris from the fire
Morris County xx can be seen through the window conducting an investigation
Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5, Parsippany Troy-Hills Fire District 6, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance and Parsippany Rescue and Recovery at the scene

