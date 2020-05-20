Early Morning Fire Destroys Morgan Road Home

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 5 and Parsippany Troy-Hills Fire District 6 responded to an early morning fire at 18 Morgan Road.

Also responding was Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Par-Troy Emergency Medical Services responded approximately 3:00 a.m. Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Chief 6 was first on the scene and reported smoke from the front of the home. Due to the quick response of the firefighters the fire was knocked down by 3:13 a.m.

Reports indicate two occupants were transported to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation.

A family dog was rescued, but a cat was uncounted for.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery responded to the scene to board up the premises after the investigation..

The Parsippany Fire Investigator, Morris County Crime Scene Investigation and Morris County Prosecutors Office Arson Unit were on the scene investigating and left the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m.

PSEG and JCPL was requested to the scene to secure utilities.

