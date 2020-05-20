Meet Pebbles, a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix with the cutest smile!

MORRIS COUNTY — This sweet, sweet girl was in a local, municipal shelter for FOUR months before we rescued her and we are so happy we did!

We have no clue why Pebbles was looked over since she is such a great girl! Pebbles foster mom says that she loves playing with toys, going for walks, and rolling on her back for belly rubs. She loves being pet and chose to sleep in her foster mom’s bed rather than her own. What can we say, she loves people!

Pebbles is good with male dogs and can live with children 13+. She is so sweet with kids but is a bit big for very young children.

Pebbles is doing great with her potty training and knows “sit!” She also responds very well while on walks and is very focused on her handler.

If you’re looking for your “rock,” apply to adopt Pebbles today!

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application by clicking here.

