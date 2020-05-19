Driver Crashes Into Concrete Sign; Continues on Route 46 lands in Median

PARSIPPANY — Mildred Fornes, 59, was traveling Route 46 East when she failed to maintain lane striking the concrete island at the entrance to Intervale Gardens, on Friday, May 15 at 7:28 p.m.

She continued driving the vehicle striking a fire hydrant causing the hydrant to enter the lane of travel in the eastbound right lane.

The vehicle then swerved back onto the shoulder striking the curb then coming to rest on the grass median in the middle of Route 46 past the Waterview Boulevard intersection.

During the investigation by Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Deloatch said the driver appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance due to the officers observations of slurred speech.

Fornes admitted to have taken prescribed medication (Gabapentin and Ambien) on a regular basis.

Driver is at fault for failure to maintain lane. She was issued two summons, one for Driving Under the Influence Law (39:4-50) and another for failure to maintain lane (39:4-88).

The 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was towed from the scene by C & L Towing.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint or summons is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Photos by Jeff Kramer. Source Parsippany-Troy Hills Crash Investigation Report # 2020014415.

