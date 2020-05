PARSIPPANY — Doris Bradley was asked to step outside her house for a moment.

What Doris did not know was that a parade dedicated to her would drive by to celebrate her 93rd birthday.

Friends, relatives, neighbors passed the house in cars and trucks, along with Lake Parsippany Fire Department District 3.

Flowers, balloons, strings dangled from the vehicle’s windows as well as signs that said happy birthday Doris.

