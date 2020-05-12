Parsippany Community Update May 11, 2020

Community Update May 11, 2020 If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, or has any indication that they might be sick, please visit or have them visit cdc.gov/coronavirus to utilize the CDC’s interactive self-checker. Appointments for testing can be scheduled through the portal at covid19.nj.gov. Posted by Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills on Monday, May 11, 2020

PARSIPPANY — If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, or has any indication that they might be sick, please visit or have them visit cdc.gov/coronavirus to utilize the CDC’s interactive self-checker.

Appointments for testing can be scheduled through the portal at covid19.nj.gov.

Comments

Comments