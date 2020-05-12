Voters Who Are Hesitant to Vote In Person Should Use Vote By Mail Alternative

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. said that, “Citizens concerned about the current COVID-19 pandemic should utilize the vote-by-mail ballot for this year’s election.” She continued, “We are currently awaiting direction from Governor Phil Murphy concerning the manner in which the 2020 Primary Election will be conducted.”

“No person should feel they cannot vote out of fear of exposure to COVID-19. Our priority in making this announcement is to ensure that the voting public understands the choices that are available to them and feel comfortable exercising their right to vote,” said Clerk Grossi.

To apply for a vote-by-mail ballot, click here to download an application or call our office at (973) 285-6066 to have an application mailed to you.

