Parsippany’s Open Space Meeting Announced

PARSIPPANY — Please be advised the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a Special Meeting on Friday May 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to allow the Open Space Committee to discuss the purchase of Open Space Property, specifically the Kosut Property.

Given the COVID-19 Pandemic this meeting will not be held in person but through the use of a virtual media platform. Please check the Township Website pertaining to information as to how the public may access the meeting. Formal action may or may not be taken.

Members of the Open Space Committee includes Mayor Michael A. Soriano, Chairman; Jennifer Vealey, Administrative Officer; Michael DePierro, Council Liaison; Gabe Yaccorino, Grant Administrator; Dr. Jean Montecuollo; Len Cipkins; Jean Montecuollo; Ruth Palmeri and Dr. Joseph Weisberg.

