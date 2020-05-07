Parsippany Teacher Walks for Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Bob Garcia, a veteran business teacher with the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District, husband of a fellow educator and father of two teenage sons, will be walking to earn money for the Parsippany Food Pantry.

“My family and I have been fortunate to continue to work during this lockdown, but we know there are so many people who have lost their jobs, their income, their livelihood, and are struggling to put food on the table. So many of my own students and their families have been affected and I want to help,” said Garcia.

Now more than ever, the Parsippany Food Pantry is in need of donations. His goal is to raise $2,500 by June 20 so that the Parsippany Food Pantry can purchase their most needed supplies and provide our community members with support during these tough times.

He is asking for your financial support as he plans on walking at least 30 miles a week until Friday, June 20. When he meets this goal, he would ask you to please consider a donation for this cause. With the use of his Fitbit, he will be able to show his progress on a regular basis.

Garcia will personally be donating $1.00 for every mile walked as of Monday, April 28.

Click here to make a donation.

