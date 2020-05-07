PARSIPPANY — A Facebook page was created by Parsippany resident Laura Wyckoff Quinn “Adopt a Parsippany Class of 2020 Graduate” is to Celebrate the Parsippany Class of 2020 seniors. The page is designed to support the high school seniors of both Parsippany high schools since their senior year was cut tragically short by the Coronavirus pandemic.

How this works…

1) This is only for 2020 Parsippany high school seniors (who live in Parsippany).

2) Parents or guardians of a high school senior will post about their child.

3) At the beginning of the post put “Up for Adoption”.

4) Give a brief description of your senior and what high school they’ll be graduating from. Add a few pictures and you just put your senior “up for adoption”.

5) Please add “topic” as Adoptable Senior

6) When someone has requested to “adopt” your senior, please edit your post to read “Adopted”. Change the topic to “Adopted Senior”. Your child can be adopted by more than one person, but the goal is to get ALL of our Parsippany seniors adopted!

7) The community member, friend, or family member who has chosen to “adopt” your senior will contact you through Facebook Messenger. It is then up to you and them to coordinate gift ideas and pick up/drop off locations. Unless you know the person who adopted your child, please think about safety.

8) Keep it fun, appropriate, safe, and most of all, make our kids know that their community loves them!!!

Some people have been asking for suggestions for what to do for the seniors. The best person to ask would be the parent … they know the child best. There are lots of places online to look (such as Etsy, Pinterest, even Amazon) for suggestions for graduation gifts.

It is suggested to purchase something from a local small businesses.

If you are a Parsippany High School Senior or a parent, join the Facebook Page by clicking here.

Here are some of the seniors who posted on the page and were adopted. Some were even adopted multiple times.

