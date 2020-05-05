Rainbow Lakes and Fox Hill Neighbors to Collect Food for Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes and Fox Hill Neighbors United to hold a food collection drive for Parsippany Food Pantry on Wednesday, May 6 from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 p.m.

Many people in Parsippany need our help. Due to the coronavirus many local people are out of work, have had their hours cut, and thus are having difficulty putting food on their families’ table.

Troy Rhodes of the Hub Lakes Church has volunteered his truck to help transport donated items to the pantry to the collection site at the Rainbow Lakes Club House Parking Lot at 20 Rainbow Trail. A special thank you to Charlie Damian for allowing the use of the Club House Parking Lot. The need is for canned goods, cereals, pasta, beans, tuna fish, peanut butter which is important at this time.

Just walk up or drive by and place the items in the truck or our van in a plastic bag. Please do not donate outdated or dented goods; The volunteers will keep their distance and wear a mask. Thank you for your assistance and the goal is to fill the van and the pickup from the Rainbow Lakes and Fox Hill Community.

If you would like to make a monetary donation please make checks payable to Parsippany Food Pantry and drop it off at the clubhouse or mail to Parsippany-Troy Hills, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, NJ 07054, Attn: Ann Cucci.

