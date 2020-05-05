Parsippany Community Update May 5, 2020

PARSIPPANY — For those interested in keeping up with the numbers, the Morris County website is the most up-to-date source of information. It is updated on a town-by-town basis everyday weekday. You can find these daily updates by clicking here.

We are reopening the tennis courts at both high schools for singles, 1-on-1 play starting today. Permits are required for use of the tennis courts, and requests must be emailed to recreation@parsippany.net. As in all other forms of recreation, social distancing must be practiced.

Editors Note: Parsippany Focus also supplies updates daily on our website.

