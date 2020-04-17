Prosecutor’s Office Warns of Scams Involving Stimulus Checks

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp reminds residents that criminals continue to operate even during these unprecedented times. The recent national attention on the Economic Impact Payments, or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, is one such opportunity for scammers.

The United States Postal Inspection Service advises that scammers are calling and/or emailing individuals claiming to be from the Treasury Department, and offering expedited stimulus payments or assistance with obtaining a stimulus payment. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, citizens do not need to pay taxes or processing fees in order to obtain the relief stimulus payment.

Prosecutor Knapp advises if you receive a call asking for personal information or for fees to obtain a stimulus check, do not give the caller any personal information or do not send money. Just hang up.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers the following tips for protecting yourself and others against incoming mail theft:

Promptly pick up mail, or arrange for prompt pickup

Inquire about overdue mail

File a change of address if you move

On March 30, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced the creation of a Federal-State COVID-19 Fraud Task Force to investigate and prosecute those who exploit the COVID-19 pandemic by defrauding others.

If you believe you have been victimized, please notify the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s National Hotline at (866) 720-5721, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200, or your local police department.

Residents can also report the theft of stimulus checks from the mail to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report or 1-800-ASK-USPS.

