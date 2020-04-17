Parsippany Held Third Mobile Food Drop

Liquid Church: Hope Is Here 1 of 12

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano assisted at Parsippany’s third Mobile Food Drop. The event was moved from the PAL parking lot to Liquid Church in order to accommodate the increased need from residents to get them the nutrition assistance quickly and efficiently.

In partnership with Table of Hope and Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills residents received fresh groceries including bread, Tyson Chickens, dairy, canned goods and produce.

If you or anybody you know is concerned with food security during this time, call the know Mayor’s Action Center at (973) 263-4262.

As a reminder, Parsippany has a food bank open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, where you can also receive food essentials. For more information, call (973) 263-7160.

Table of Hope is a place “Where Hope Starts, and the Community Gathers to Share.”. TOH serves meals 5:30 a.m. 7:00 p.m., Monday-Friday at no cost to Morris County residents. Dinners are also delivered to the sick and shut-in at local senior centers and a clothing closet, food pantry, blood pressure screenings, resource information and other services for specific needs are made available to guests.

With the Community Food Bank of New Jersey as their primary food supplier, the Table of Hope serves more than 300 meals per week. Other providers of food and produce include ACME, Trader Joe’s, Grow it Green, and local farmers. Their constituency includes homeless individuals, single-family households, and senior residents.

If you want to get involved by donating food, money, or your time to volunteer for this program, please contact the Springstreet CDC at (973) 998-9330, or email info@springstreetcdc.org.

